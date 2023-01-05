ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

How to help — and get help — after Montgomery's recent tornadoes

By Brad Harper and Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Anyone who wants to help Montgomery's communities hit by recent tornadoes should give to a local relief fund just set up through the River Region United Way, emergency workers say.

That's because too often after disasters, well-meaning people will try to donate supplies or money through different channels. But that can create confusion, Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Director Christina Thornton said.

The River Region United Way fund has been set up specifically to fill in gaps of need within the community, including those affected by a tornado in the Flatwood community in late November.

You can give to the fund by texting DISASTER23 to 41444 or going to rruw.org.

Thornton and others were still on site Thursday in east Montgomery assessing damage caused by an F1 tornado early Wednesday. "People can help by giving to that United Way fund," she said.

Locals affected by the storms can call RRUW at 334-264-7318 for more information about local assistance. Here are some other ways for storm victims to seek help.

Assess and document damages after the storm

After making sure your loved ones are safe, take photos and keep samples of damaged property. This evidence will be important for filing an insurance claim or possibly getting federal assistance.

I need housing or other assistance after the storm. What can I do?

The Salvation Army’s Montgomery Corps offers emergency shelter and other services for those affected by severe weather or other disasters. The center is at 900 Maxwell Boulevard in Montgomery, about a half-mile east of the Air Force base’s visitor center.

For other shelter options, you can text 4FEMA (43362) with SHELTER and your ZIP code. For example, those near downtown may text “SHELTER 36104” to 43362. For Spanish, text REFUGIO and your ZIP code to the same number.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides housing assistance to some affected by disasters through funds for repairs or temporary housing through its Individuals and Households Program.

What type of federal assistance can I get?

If you were affected by a disaster, you might be eligible for assistance from the federal government. Federal agencies can help you find housing, legal help, insurance and other needs. You can fill out this anonymous questionnaire on FEMA’s website to see what assistance may be available to you.

How do I apply for FEMA assistance?

FEMA provides aid directly to households, individuals and businesses after disaster. You can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov. You can also apply by phone at 1‑800‑621‑3362.

Before you start your application, have the following information ready:

  • Social Security number. FEMA requires that you or another member of your household have a Social Security number. The person must also be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
  • Insurance information. You’ll need to describe what type of insurance coverage you have, if any. This could include homeowners, flood, car or mobile home insurance. NOTE: FEMA doesn't provide aid for losses covered by insurance.
  • Damage information. Be prepared to describe the damage that was caused to your property.
  • Financial information. You’ll be asked to provide your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.
  • Contact information. You’ll need the address and phone number of the property where the damage occurred and the address and phone number of where FEMA can reach you now.
  • Direct deposit information (optional). If you’re approved for assistance, FEMA can move funds directly into your account, if you have one. To do this, you'd need banking information like bank name, the type of account (like checking or savings), routing number and account number.

Check out the flyers below for information on help after a disaster from FEMA in English and Spanish.

After filing for FEMA assistance

If you have insurance, file an insurance claim for damages from the storm. Remember that FEMA doesn't provide aid for losses that are covered by insurance.

You should get an email or letter from FEMA with the agency’s decision regarding your eligibility for aid. You can also track your application’s status at www.disasterassistance.gov.

If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal by mail within 60 days. Send your appeal to FEMA at P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Some tips to avoid fraud after a disaster

After a serious storm, scammers may try to impersonate government officials or charitable organizations to steal your personal or financial information. Keep the following in mind as you seek assistance:

  • If you get a phone call telling you that you’re eligible for FEMA assistance, don’t provide them with your personal or financial information over the phone. Use FEMA’s website or call the agency at 1‑800‑621‑3362.
  • Beware of anyone claiming to be “FEMA Certified Contractors.” FEMA does not certify any private sector companies, so avoid doing business with those who claim such certification.
  • If someone approaches your home claiming to be a FEMA employee, ask to see their FEMA employee ID before letting them into your home or giving them any personal information.

Brad Harper covers business and government for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached at bharper1@gannett.com. Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

