Caddo Parish, LA

Restraining order issued against Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson after stalking allegations

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
On Jan. 4, a restraining order was issued against Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson by the First Judicial District Court.

This petition for protection stated that the plaintiff's relationship to the commissioner was a "current or former dating partner" and that Jackson was stalking her.

To protect the plaintiff's privacy The Times is not releasing her name.

The plaintiff stated in the restraining order that she ended the relationship with Jackson verbally at the end of November 2022. She then asked that he not stalk herself, daughter, family or any friends.

The plaintiff filed the restraining order after Jackson allegedly went behind her house and cut the cord to her air conditioner. The plaintiff went on to say Jackson showed up at her house on Dec. 20, 2022.

In a separate incident, she alleges he sent her $1,000 via Cash App, which she says she returned.

These actions followed her request for him to not come to her home or make contact with her.

Within the restraining order, the plaintiff attached messages that showed that she was not wanting communication with Jackson. He continued messaging her and her daughter.

Jackson has been serving District 3 for the Caddo Parish Commission since 2015.

This is a developing story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

