Mohave Valley, AZ

Fatal crash closes northbound State Route 95 in Mohave Valley

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A fatal two-vehicle crash on northbound State Route 95 Thursday morning closed the highway in Mohave Valley.

Police believe the two-vehicle fatal collision involved a concrete truck versus a sedan, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said.

The crash occurred at around 7:18 a.m. on SR 95 at milepost 236 near East Pinion Road.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger in the sedan was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with life-threatening injuries, Graves said. They were not yet identified.

The truck driver's condition and identity is currently unknown.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

