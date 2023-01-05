ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banes Capital and Hanover Securities rebrand as Memphis Capital

By Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Banes Capital Management, Banes Capital Group and Hanover Securities announced they have rebranded as Memphis Capital effective Jan. 1.

Memphis Capital hopes the rebrand will present it “as a go-to firm for advising institutional investors to improve the return of their portfolios and reduce volatility through our knowledge, strategies, and targeted fixed-income products.”

"The middle markets have long had their roots in the Memphis area. However, as a result of mergers and acquisitions, many firms, broker/dealers, and banks founded in Memphis are now being managed in other states or countries. We wanted to make a statement and pay tribute to being founded in Memphis, headquartered in Memphis, and managed by Memphians," Joel Banes, CEO of Memphis Capital Group, said in a news release. "We are the same people and the same company with a new name and look that will continue to have a performance-driven client focus. We are Memphis Capital."

Apart from the rebrand, Memphis Capital said there will be no further changes. Each company will continue to be run and managed as it has previously, with no change in leadership or employees.

“Our priority has always been and will continue to be our customers and partnerships,” Memphis Capital wrote in the news release. “We look forward to this new chapter as Memphis Capital.”

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, FedEx, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

