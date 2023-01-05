ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Enoch police identify family of 8 killed in suspected murder-suicide

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 4 days ago

The shooting deaths of an Enoch family of eight, including five children, appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to a welfare check request Wednesday afternoon and arrived at a home on the north end of Enoch to find eight people inside dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Thursday, officials identified Michael Haight, a 42-year-old man who sold insurance for a business in Cedar City, as the suspect, having taken his own life after killing his seven family members.

Haight’s wife, Tausha, 40, and Tausha’s mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, were the other adult victims. The couple’s five children were identified as a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

Police were still investigating the crime scene Thursday morning as the community reeled from the news.

In interviews and social media posts, residents shared shock and sadness about the deaths, with many remarking that the family had been well-known in the community and involved in various local activities. They were practicing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the predominant religion in Enoch, a community of a little more than 7,000 residents.

Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut was one of those neighbors, and he fought back tears as he spoke about a family that he called friends.

"The youngest children played in my yard with my sons,” he said. "Enoch City is a very close community."

The five children had all been students at Iron County School District public schools, attending four separate schools. Schools across the district resumed classes after a two-week holiday break Thursday. The district sent a statement to parents and guardians alerting them that counselors would be made available for any students who needed help or assistance.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” the message read.

Tim Marriott, a representative from the school district, said state and county officials, as well as private clinicians, had offered support for residents who needed it.

He said "quite a few" students were absent on Thursday at schools where the Haights had attended.

Investigators with the Enoch Police Department and Iron County Sheriff's Office had worked through the night and remained at the scene as of late Wednesday, working behind caution tape put up around the home and the street out front.

The single-family home sits on a half-acre lot in a residential neighborhood, most with swingsets, trampolines or other signs of children in the yards.

Police Chief Jackson Ames said the family was "known to law enforcement," and that officers had been called to the residence some years previous, although he didn't explain further. He said there had been no incidents at the home recently, as far as he was aware.

No motive or additional information about the circumstances were released, although friends and neighbors acknowledged the couple had had some problems. Tausha had filed for divorce recently, according to court documents, a detail that Chesnut acknowledged on Thursday.

Mayor Chesnut said he didn't know the details of the family's living situation, although he said Gail, Tausha's mother, had been living at the home recently, "providing support."

“This is a tremendous blow to many many families who have spent many many nights with these individuals who are now gone,” Chesnut said.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson noted that the officers who had to go into the home and investigate the crime scene likely knew members of the family.

He asked that anyone religious pray for the family and asked that those who aren't care for their own families.

"We don't know why this happened," he said. "No one will probably know what was going through the minds of these individuals. However, we do know they were our friends. They were our neighbors. And we loved them."

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Enoch police identify family of 8 killed in suspected murder-suicide

