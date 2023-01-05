Florida Jobless Claims Down During Holidays

TFP File Photo

Unemployment claims in Florida decreased during the year-end holiday period. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that said an estimated 4,064 claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Dec. 31, down from a revised count of 4,579 during the week that ended Dec. 24.

The state averaged 5,641 claims during the previous four weeks. Jobless claims have traditionally slowed across the year-end holidays.

Nationally, an estimated 204,000 jobless claims were filed last week, down 19,000 from the previous week and the lowest in 14 weeks. Florida had a November unemployment rate of 2.6 percent, representing 280,000 Floridians out of work from a labor force of 10.756 million.

In the news: USF Receives $5.1 Million Naming Rights Gift For Indoor Performance Facility

The state Department of Economic Opportunity will release December data on Jan. 20. For all of 2022, the state averaged 6,174 initial claims a week.

That was down slightly from a weekly average of 6,229 in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, according to Department of Labor figures. The weekly averages jumped to 83,286 in 2020 and 14,039 in 2021.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement