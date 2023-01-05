ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

New Durham program teaches computer coding skills to children

A new after-school program in Durham offers children a chance to learn coding skills. "Code Wiz" offers the experience in a fun, interactive environment. A new after-school program in Durham offers children a chance to learn coding skills. "Code Wiz" offers the experience in a fun, interactive environment.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Shooting in Raleigh leaves one injured

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street,. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when police arrived. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire

Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WRAL

Soldiers questioned at Fort Bragg

Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post. Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Police: One injured after shooting on Highway 54 in Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting on Highway 54 Monday. Police said around 5 p.m., one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle, leaving a passenger with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not identified a suspect, or what led to the shooting. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

WRAL

Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday night. According to Fayetteville police, the pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The identities of those involved...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

14-year-old shot near Goldsboro playground

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
GOLDSBORO, NC

