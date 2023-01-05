Read full article on original website
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee has died at the tender age of 18. Victoria, the sibling of current ONE Championship titleholders Angela and Christian Lee, passed away on December 26, 2022, according to a recent post by her sister. The cause of her death has not been revealed at this...
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Mickie James Would Like To Wrestle Gail Kim Again Before She Retires
Mickie James would like to face off with a familiar foe before she retires. Mickie James has had a greatly successful career in the squared circle. She has wrestled in a variety of promotions around the world, most notably WWE and IMPACT where she is a multiple time women’s champion. Her career is winding down now as she has been on her “Last Rodeo” tour to close out her career.
Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Watch UFCs Stephen Thompson wreck bodybuilder with leg kicks
Whatever you do, don't get kicked by “Wonderboy.”. While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators — and even reporters — would go to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters’ gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
