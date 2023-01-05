Read full article on original website
30,000 masks donated to Paterson Public Schools
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Machines whirring and hands working show that the fight against COVID-19 is still on in Paterson. In hopes of delivering a blow in the fight, Paterson-based Protective Health Gear announced a donation of 30,000 masks to Paterson Public Schools. “Every student in every school is going to get a free mask,” said […]
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD announced the arrest of a second school safety agent on Saturday. The news comes just days after another safety agent was arrested for obstruction of justice on Wednesday. According to police, Chemise Kane, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment by phone. The details of the harassment were not released by police at this time. Another New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested The post Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man wheelchair bound from previous shooting shot again in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – A wheelchair-bound man injured in a previous shooting in Paterson was once again the target of a shooting in the city. On Sunday, officers with the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street for a reported shooting incident at around 4:50 pm. Upon their arrival, they located the crime scene, but there were no victims. Police were later told a 35-year-old wheelchair-bound man injured in a previous shooting was shot. He was taken by private means to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey seeking treatment for The post Man wheelchair bound from previous shooting shot again in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
One detained and gun recovered in Jersey City lunchtime shooting incident
One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jersey City. Police officers quickly responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. when shots rang out, police said in radio transmissions. One person was...
New Jersey art teacher charged after alleged drug overdose in classroom
WESTFIELD, N.J. — An art teacher at a New Jersey school is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students in November, prosecutors said. Frank Thompson, 57, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children, according to MyCentralJersey.com.
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Newark police searching for fugitive shooting suspect
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the city in December. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé reported today that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Anthony “Mario” Williams, 29, of Newark, in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, December 23. “At approximately 10:10 p.m., a woman was shot at in the 100 block of South 9th Street by a man she knows. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident,” Frage said. Detectives investigating this The post Newark police searching for fugitive shooting suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident shot at would-be car thief inside his home
ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
NJ middle school art teacher charged after overdosing on fentanyl in front of students
A New Jersey middle school art teacher was hit with drug possession and child endangerment charges after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of his students in November, authorities said Friday.
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list
JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark cop stabbed by domestic violence suspect released from hospital
A Newark police officer injured while responded to a domestic violence incident earlier this week was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. Officer Ramon Aguirre suffered stab wounds during the Thursday incident on the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was treated at University Hospital for stab wounds so his back arm area and his hand, a department spokeswoman said.
