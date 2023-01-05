ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County

A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
Man Shot, Killed Friday Night At Town Of Ellicott Residence

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the Town of Ellicott on Friday night. Town of Ellicott Police say Tucker Richard was arrested following the shooting, which happened at 2256 Willard Street extension around 10 p.m.
ELLICOTT, NY

