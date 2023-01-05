Read full article on original website
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Authorities working 'around the clock' in search for Massachusetts mother missing since New Year's Day
Authorities in Massachusetts are "working around the clock" to search for a mother of three young children missing since New Year's Day, police said. Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset around 4:05 a.m., January 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said at a press conference Friday.
90% Of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can't soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday -- about 90% of the state's population and 10%...
31-Year-old Arkansas man arrested after hammering open an altar at a preparatory school church, police say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said. The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in...
Man Shot, Killed Friday Night At Town Of Ellicott Residence
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the Town of Ellicott on Friday night. Town of Ellicott Police say Tucker Richard was arrested following the shooting, which happened at 2256 Willard Street extension around 10 p.m.
