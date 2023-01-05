Read full article on original website
WSAZ
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
WSAZ
Injuries reported following chain reaction crash involving patrol vehicles
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A trooper along with another highway official were involved in a chain reaction crash Monday morning while on scene investigating another accident. The accident happened at approximately 6:42 a.m. along US 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a...
WSAZ
Safety tips for using propane heaters
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Propane heaters are a common heating source in homes around the region. When used improperly, however, these heaters can create hazards. Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winter says taking precautions is an important part of keeping your family safe. “With propane heaters, it’s very important you use...
wchstv.com
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
theevreport.com
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
Water Distribution Schedule for Raleigh County – Sunday, Jan. 8
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several water distribution events have been scheduled to take place throughout the Raleigh County area on Sunday. A list of water distribution events for Raleigh County as announced Sunday by Beckley Water Company can be seen below. Slab Fork Post Office, 9:00 AM –...
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with business break-in
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a business break-in in St. Albans that involved stolen property, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans, is charged with breaking and entering. Deputies say the incident happened Sunday at Peerless Block and...
West Virginia firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
(Video above courtesy of Austin West) KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not […]
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
This West Virginia gas station is home to some of the best hotdogs around
PAX, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located off I-64 in Fayette County sits the Corner Gas ‘n Grill in Pax which has been serving up some of the most popular food around for years. The establishment is a staple within the Pax community as it is one of the only businesses left in the town. The little stop off the interstate has attracted many visitors from near and far just for its food, especially its famed hotdogs.
West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
Dog suffers ‘severely broken leg’ after being hit by car, owner being sought
PAINT CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One pup is in recovery after being struck by a vehicle in the Paint Creek area on Monday. The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has reached out Monday afternoon seeking the owner of the animal, who has incurred unfortunate injuries as a result of his experience, including a broken leg.
Metro News
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
