Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
State Police investigating after decomposed body found in Pa. township: report
A decomposed body was found Sunday in North East Township, Erie County, on Monday morning, news reports said. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the discovery along East Main Road was reported around 9:23 a.m. State police at the scene were met with the body of a deceased 54-year-old man in...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
explore venango
Man Jailed on Disorderly Conduct, Drug Possession in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars on disorderly conduct and drug possession charges following an incident that occurred in Cranberry Township late Thursday night. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were alerted by a concerned citizen about a male walking around the drive-thru lanes...
explore venango
Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
WFMJ.com
Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash
Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
Man serving time now being tried in animal cruelty case
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Struthers man accused of shooting and killing a dog.
Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
Erie man hit by train, police investigating
An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
Comments / 2