Crawford County, PA

erienewsnow.com

State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor

HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
HARRISVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash

Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigating Body Found in North East

The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99

Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man hit by train, police investigating

An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
ERIE, PA

