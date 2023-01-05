Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Wolves 2 - Match Recap: Wolves Force Replay In FA Cup
Cody Gakpo makes his Liverpool debut as the Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield for this third round FA Cup game. Liverpool are looking to defend their title, and it starts today. Aside from that, Jürgen Klopp chose his strongest starting XI for this match as he tries to get the players back into fighting form after the long World Cup break.
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle - Match Report: Dumped out
Those old enough to remember Ronnie Radford’s heroics for Hereford United in 1972 will know that “the magic of the FA Cup” rarely works in Newcastle’s favor. This time last year the Magpies were on the end of another giant killing as Cambridge United knocked Newcastle out at the third-round stage.
SB Nation
Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress
I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic expected to miss ‘weeks’, no timescale for Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick. Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.
SB Nation
Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’
When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist
From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham. For a...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Chelsea FC
Here we go again. For third time in the 2022/23 season, Manchester City face off against Chelsea FC. This time City host the West Londoners in the Third Round of the FA Cup. With barely enough time to digest Thursday’s action, the City Collective have their predictions for the match at the Etihad.
SB Nation
David Moyes Insists Rumoured Liverpool Target Rice Isn’t for Sale
Liverpool need a midfielder or three. In the medium term, it’s probably closer to the three but as a shot term January transfer window thing just the one would probably do. At least that seems to be the consensus amongst the club’s fans, rivals, and pundits alike. Whether...
SB Nation
Pedro Porro dubbed Tottenham’s “top target” in January transfer window
We’re only nine days into the January transfer window Tottenham Hotspur fans are getting antsy. That’s likely because of the incredibly important stretch of matches coming up that includes this weekend’s home North London Derby and two games against Manchester City. Most fans would point to right...
SB Nation
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi injury latest, Dango & Moffi linked, Pickford & Davies rumours
Everton fall to Manchester United 3-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the boss following Everton’s FA Cup exit. “We will have to manage the game [against Southampton] because it will be built up to be an important game because of where they are in the table, what three points would do to us to change the picture and maybe move us two or three spaces higher in the table. They [players] need to focus, we will manage that focus, there have been three big games in a week, two at big clubs. They have given everything, so they need a bit of rest and the build into the game and understand what it means for this club...everyone’s going to ask about the fans, will it be positive or not, we need to block that out and think as players about what can we do in the game, we will prepare with all those things in mind in a football sense, then the responsibility is on us to try and win that game,” says Lampard. [EFC]
SB Nation
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
SB Nation
Liverpool Potential Fourth Round FA Cup Draw Decided
Liverpool are the reigning FA Cup holders, but you wouldn’t have known in on Saturday when they played out a 2-2 draw against Wolves at Anfield. The game was riddled with defensive errors and weak goals on both sides. In addition to being forced to watch this less-than-stellar performance...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Oxford United 0: bring on Manchester City
Arsenal took care of business in the FA Cup 3rd round, beating Oxford United 3-0 at Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but in the second, Mikel Arteta’s side proved far too much for the home side to handle. Turns out bringing on Granit Xhaka and Alex Zinchenko makes a difference.
SB Nation
Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
Comments / 0