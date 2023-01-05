ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle, court records said

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested during the Lubbock Police Department’s “Operation Lubbock Tornado” was taken back to jail on Tuesday, according to online records. Federal court records showed that Gerardo Avila, 45, was accused of assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal with a vehicle.

An indictment stated on December 9, Avila “did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere with” a US Marshal who was performing “his official duties.”

The 2022 operation in which Avila was previously arrested included LPD, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. A press release from LPD at the time stated Avila was charged with Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

Records showed that Avila was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon, two counts of Sex Offenders Duty to Register and fraud use or possession of identifying information.

As of Thursday, Avila was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $215,000.

