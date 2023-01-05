Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Cooperative Strategies makes final recommendation for replacing School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The process to replace Unit 4's current School of Choice program is almost complete. Cooperative Strategies made their final recommendation Monday night, and the board will vote later in the month. Cooperative Strategies has proposed four scenarios since September of last year, two of those...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Audubon Society held their annual meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the annual Springfield Audubon Society meeting. The meeting took place at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary. The public could come and hike through the sanctuary and bird watch, which began at 11:00 am and afterwards there was a potluck. Participants were encouraged to bring...
foxillinois.com
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
foxillinois.com
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
foxillinois.com
Porta High School honors basketball team from 1973
PORTA, Ill. (WICS) — The Petersburg community got a trip down memory lane thanks to a special reunion. Porta High School's 1973 basketball team was honored Friday night during the high school basketball game. Fifty years ago, the team made it to the elite eight of the state playoffs.
foxillinois.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family for 30 days. It is unknown where Julie Harris, 50, was last seen. Harris is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
foxillinois.com
Roads closed to accommodate first responders attending fire chief's funeral
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — County Highway 38 will be closed between Sawyer Road and Wood Street on Tuesday. The reason for the closure is to accommodate the first responders who will be attending Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley's funeral. The course will start at 8 a.m. and continue until...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Senate passes own version of assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Senate on Monday passed legislation on a sweeping assault weapons ban, and the House is expected to put final approval on it Tuesday to send to the governor’s desk. House Bill 5471 will tighten regulations in a number of areas:. Immediately ends...
foxillinois.com
Illinois falls to #3 Ohio State on the road
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois women's basketball team falls in a close game against #3 Ohio State. Illinois entered this Big Ten showdown with a 13-2 record, with only one loss in conference play, against Indiana. Illinois off to a red hot start, leading at half, 47 to...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
foxillinois.com
Illinois women end 23-year AP Top 25 drought, LSU on rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in 23 years on Monday. The Illini (14-3) are ranked No. 24 in their first Top 25 appearance since Nov....
foxillinois.com
Shannon, Hawkins lead Illini past No. 14 Badgers, 79-69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois to a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday. Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in...
Comments / 0