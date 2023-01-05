SALT LAKE CITY- With football on a bit of a hiatus till February’s final signing period for the 2023 class and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of information might be helpful for you, the fan. This list will include rankings updates, upcoming events for the week, and important dates to keep track of among other things of interest concerning Utah Athletics for the week of 1/9/23.

