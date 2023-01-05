ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen

SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy