Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Police say alcohol to blame for driver crashing into northeast-side home
SAN ANTONIO — A northeast side home was left with a giant hole in it after a driver smashed into it early Tuesday morning. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive at Bobwhite Drive. When officers arrived at the location, they found a...
Three people killed in crash on the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Eyewitnesses said the sound of the crash that killed three young people overnight on Thousand Oaks Drive is something they may never forget. Taylor Tucker was outside in his back yard directly across the street when he heard tires squeal just after 10 p.m. He said...
3 dead in rollover crash on San Antonio's Northeast Side, police say
A man, woman, and child were found dead.
East-side building total loss after fire early Sunday
SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a building on the east side early Sunday. The call came out around 1:41 a.m. for a fire on the corner of N New Braunfels Avenue and Burnet Street. The Battalion Chief says the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash
SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
Woman hospitalized after head-on crash involving suspect on the run from police
SAN ANTONIO — A police chase involving a young suspect ended in a head-on crash that sent an innocent woman to the hospital Sunday morning. It unfolded along the 7500 block of the Highway 90 access road, just before noon. Now the driver is behind bars and facing multiple charges.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
KTSA
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0