The Milwaukee Bucks were in Madison Square Garden Monday night to take on the New York Knicks. The Bucks trailed the Knicks at halftime and a slow third quarter saw the Knicks open a lead as large as 17 points. The Bucks didn’t give up and completed their largest comeback of the 2022-23 season and won the game 111-107. All five starters for the Bucks scored in double figures.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO