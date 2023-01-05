Read full article on original website
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
Kentucky sheriff’s office issues warning about fake cop
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County.
Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday. The students learned life saving fire tips. “We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I...
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Two weeks of water outages a symptom of larger issues in Perry County
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Leatherwood Community is still without water two weeks after a deep freeze gripped Perry County’s water system. Leatherwood Elementary cancelled classes on Monday after the lengthy water outage. Susie Wooton was without water for 15 days before her home in Little Leatherwood got...
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
Eastern Ky. business owners talk post-flood consumer traffic
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Some businesses that were flooded in July have reopened, and the customers are rolling in. “My customers are excited when they come in and I get a lot of phone calls, but they come in and pay their bill. They’re all excited about how the place looks. Well, you see how it looks, it looks a lot better, a lot different don’t it,” Letcher Flower Shop owner Emory Mullins said.
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Jan. 9: Travel perks,...
Prestonsburg Police Arrest Man Over Weekend As Meth and Heroin Were Discovered in Traffic Stop
An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested and charged over the weekend after police discovered meth and heroin. Prestonsburg Police Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on Saturday for a traffic violation. Officer Arms conducted an investigation when they found methamphetamine and a sufficient amount of heroin.
Tennessee man arrested in Bell County on drug charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing drug charges after he was arrested in Bell County. On Tuesday, officials said 58-year-old Howard Wilson, of Russellville, Tennessee, did not use a turn signal on two different occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After pulling the 2001 Ford Taurus...
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County
From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
SEKY churches host appreciation lunch for local law enforcement
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to serve those who serve their communities every day, six churches from the Corbin area hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Monday. “We just kind of all got together and said, ‘how do we make this happen?’ and then the plans kind of unfolded from there to make it work the best logistically and to make sure we’re showing the love of Christ also to the people who show us love even when we don’t deserve it,” said 17th Street Christian Church Pastor Mike Hopkins.
Clay City Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Prestonsburg
A Clay City man was arrested on drug charges Saturday in Prestonsburg. The Prestonsburg Police Department reports officers stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse operated by 33-year-old Earl Lane of Clay City on Saturday. During the investigation, officers reportedly located methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Lane was charged with trafficking...
Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Brewer’s happy place is the Wolfe County High School gym. “He loves to play [basketball],” said Stacy Usher, Brewer’s neighbor. “He’ll come in here, any free time he has, throughout the day and shoot baskets.”. It’s where the high school...
