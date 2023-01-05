ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Spice up your workout at Barre3

New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. KCS Board...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Goal-setting for a new year and new age

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging speaks about setting goals that are more outside of the box in the new year for older adults. WATE Midday News. Goal-setting for a new year and new age. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blackhorse co-owner reflects on five years on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A downtown Knoxville business has closed its doors permanently. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery announced Sunday it was shutting down its Gay Street location for good. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Co-owner Jeff Robinson consider the pub a small family-owned operation. “Ironically the past six months have been the best six months we’ve had […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KCS Board discusses custodian issue

Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Fountain City’s Fountain Head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history

Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Books that are trending into 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As it’s out with the old an in with the new, reading will never get old. In fact, it’s become more popular over the last few years and is only continuing to trend upward. A bookstore out of Knoxville, Bear Den Books, shared...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study

Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
TENNESSEE STATE

