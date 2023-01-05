Read full article on original website
Spice up your workout at Barre3
New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. KCS Board...
Goal-setting for a new year and new age
Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging speaks about setting goals that are more outside of the box in the new year for older adults. WATE Midday News. Goal-setting for a new year and new age. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
Blackhorse co-owner reflects on five years on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A downtown Knoxville business has closed its doors permanently. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery announced Sunday it was shutting down its Gay Street location for good. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Co-owner Jeff Robinson consider the pub a small family-owned operation. “Ironically the past six months have been the best six months we’ve had […]
KCS Board discusses custodian issue
Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Fountain City’s Fountain Head...
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
Knoxville mother fighting to get disabled daughter needed care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a severely disabled young adult is fighting to have overnight nursing care, by an RN, for her daughter. However, TennCare says a registered nurse is “not medically necessary,” and that an aide and other home care services are adequate. Six years ago, Sadia Jallow battled TennCare over a […]
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history
Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra holding free concert to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is joining the Tennessee Theatre to present a free tribute concert for Martin Luther King Jr. KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian will lead the orchestra in a program featuring Indigenous Vibes African Drumming Ensemble, vocalist Michael Rodgers, Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon and the Drums Up, Guns Down ensemble.
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
Books that are trending into 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As it’s out with the old an in with the new, reading will never get old. In fact, it’s become more popular over the last few years and is only continuing to trend upward. A bookstore out of Knoxville, Bear Den Books, shared...
Tennessee, Vanderbilt basketball partner to promote organ donor signups
The University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt men's basketball teams are partnering with Tennessee Donor Services to encourage people to sign up to be organ donors.
Knoxville activist files lawsuit over 2022 arrest
A Knoxville activist who was arrested by officers in January 2022 after a city meeting has filed a lawsuit.
Tennessee bet nearly $3 billion on sports in 2022
Last year marked the second full year of legalized sports betting in Tennessee. According to analysis by Sportsbook Review, the amount of money wagered in the state increased nearly 50% from 2021.
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
Knoxville officers share their stories on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Officer Savannah Thomas are both with the Knoxville Police Department and work to incorporate public safety throughout the city. Sgt. Hamilton is a Marine Corps veteran and was recently promoted to Sergeant as he’s been with the KPD for over two...
Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study
Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
Two Knox County inmates ‘walk off’ from work release, search underway
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates after they reported walked away from a work release job site.
