VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Police warn of thefts in Middlebury, seek info on suspects
MIDDLEBURY — Police are warning residents of a sudden uptick in thefts in the area. One vehicle was stolen and numerous others have been gone through and items stolen from inside. At this time, it is unknown whether each of these incidents are connected, although police say they urge...
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
Stay at The Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show “Newhart”
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or just take in the scenery.
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Car fire on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
Parking, road closures announced for FISU World University Games
Lake Placid will have road closures at a magnitude not seen since the 1980 Olympics; and there are some areas you won’t be able to drive even if you have a parking pass. Those are Olympic Drive, Hayes Street, the lower half of Marcy Road where it intersects with Main Street, and the section of Main Street from Cummings Road to Parkside Drive in front of the Olympic center.
Montreal fixture maker leases warehouse space in New York
The 70-year-old company will occupy space in a former pharmaceutical plant that Pfizer closed in 2017. The site is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC. Rouses Point is located in the northeast corner of New York less than one mile from the Canadian border. The new warehouse is 72km (45 miles) due south of Montreal.
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ of Burlington woman
Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, and detectives were brought in to investigating.
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
