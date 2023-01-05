ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Comments / 2

Related
newportdispatch.com

Police warn of thefts in Middlebury, seek info on suspects

MIDDLEBURY — Police are warning residents of a sudden uptick in thefts in the area. One vehicle was stolen and numerous others have been gone through and items stolen from inside. At this time, it is unknown whether each of these incidents are connected, although police say they urge...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing

Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
RICHMOND, VT
The Valley Reporter

Southern rescues send dogs north

Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Car fire on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A car was destroyed by fire in Colchester this afternoon. Authorities say they were notified of several reports of a vehicle on fire on I-89 north at around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire Department was seen actively fighting the fire that was located in the right shoulder...
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Parking, road closures announced for FISU World University Games

Lake Placid will have road closures at a magnitude not seen since the 1980 Olympics; and there are some areas you won’t be able to drive even if you have a parking pass. Those are Olympic Drive, Hayes Street, the lower half of Marcy Road where it intersects with Main Street, and the section of Main Street from Cummings Road to Parkside Drive in front of the Olympic center.
LAKE PLACID, NY
woodworkingnetwork.com

Montreal fixture maker leases warehouse space in New York

The 70-year-old company will occupy space in a former pharmaceutical plant that Pfizer closed in 2017. The site is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC. Rouses Point is located in the northeast corner of New York less than one mile from the Canadian border. The new warehouse is 72km (45 miles) due south of Montreal.
ROUSES POINT, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
Barton Chronicle

Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder

NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
NEWPORT, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy