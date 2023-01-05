Read full article on original website
Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Multiple Assaults And DWI’s
A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Renewing A Drivers License Results In A Trip To The Brazos County Jail
A College Station man is out of jail following his arrest while he was attempting to renew his drivers license. The DPS arrest report states a trooper smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The trooper then found a large vacuum sealed bag that was opened...
wtaw.com
Two Arrests From One Incident At Texas A&M’s Park West Apartments
An 18 year old man from The Woodlands makes two visits to the Brazos County jail in a three week period due to one incident a month ago at the Park West apartments on Texas A&M’s west campus. On December 7, university police take Bradley Salsman to the hospital...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:10, Sgt. Jonathan Phipps initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Chappell Hill on a vehicle for failure to signal turn. Sgt. Phipps made contact with the driver, Rachel Lynn Williams, 37 of Brenham, and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and Sgt. Phipps located marijuana, MDMA tablets, and a .22 caliber pistol. Williams was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY SUSPECT GETS PRISON TERM
A convicted robbery suspect became the first person to be sentenced in Grimes County District Court this year. 33-year-old Ron Burchfield received a 15-year prison term for an Aggravated Robbery charge that occurred back on May 22, 2021. Burchfield and a female companion arrived at the residence at 4am that...
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing
The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
fox44news.com
College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The College Station Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The Bryan Police...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
wtaw.com
Public Speakers Continue To Press Brazos County Commissioners To Create A Specialty Criminal Court For Veterans
Creating a specialty criminal court for veterans in Brazos County continues to be a topic for public speakers at county commission meetings. Five speakers appeared during the December 28, 2022 meeting included justice of the peace and Army veteran Terrence Nunn. He said “We have to do something. 22 veterans a day kill themselves. I’ve had buddies kill themselves. They’re not going to seek help. This is not a get out of jail free card. This is the process to give them the help that they (veterans) need.”
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
