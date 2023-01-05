Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The neon 10-gallon cowboy hat sign in front of Arby's on the Golden Strip has been a beacon to many hungry travelers over the years. The vintage hat sign is one of the last ones left in the country. It's estimated there are close to 100 of these signs left. "We plan on keeping it as long as we can," said Linda Rae, owner of Arby's...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO