ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

New Year, New Habits. Tips on “going green” with Little Wild Refillery

PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brittnay Grasso Salvatori, the owner of Little Wildlife Refillery. Little Wildlife Refillery is a woman-owned business in downtown Scranton that can help you go green in 2023. Brittany talks about why she started Little Wildlife Refillery, her experience as a female business owner, and how you can help make a difference.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A celebration of love in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Sunbury

Are you finding for a complete list of hotel in the Sunbury range? In this page, I’ll discuss some list top quality hotel details, that are placed in the Sunbury. You will get a approximate people ratings, details area, Website Link details, Hotline, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been collected from these hotel ‘, official page.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed

Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms

Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Shamokin

You are looking for the great hotel completed list in the Shamokin territory, right? You are going to get a hotel completed list details in Shamokin. Also, a direction map link from your house, with avg internet users ratings, details area, Telephone, Web Link info, has been mentioned Our team has taken this info from these hotel ‘, official websites.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio

(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness news pauses tonight to remember a veterinarian with a reputation for saving the lives of local abused, neglected, and injured pets. A daughter of Dr. Inayat Kathio tells Eyewitness News he passed away on Friday at a hospice center. Besides caring for people’s pets, Dr. Kathio was widely known in the Pittston […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Non-profit steps up to help with rising energy rates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Utility costs have been rising at an alarming rate. Many have taken to shopping around for new energy suppliers, but with such high prices, even the most reasonable supplier is out of the price range for some. Inflation was the talk of 2022. In 2023, the talk continues with the […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy