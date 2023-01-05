Read full article on original website
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
pahomepage.com
New Year, New Habits. Tips on “going green” with Little Wild Refillery
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brittnay Grasso Salvatori, the owner of Little Wildlife Refillery. Little Wildlife Refillery is a woman-owned business in downtown Scranton that can help you go green in 2023. Brittany talks about why she started Little Wildlife Refillery, her experience as a female business owner, and how you can help make a difference.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
A celebration of love in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wedding of a different kind inside Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church for 85-year-old Carol Bawiec and 89-Year-Old Lee Harshbarger, a couple who has finally decided to tie the knot after 27 years together. The bride was given away by her great-grandchildren. "I...
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
pahomepage.com
Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00
Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother …. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00. Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on national TV …. Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on national...
Vintage hat sign at Williamsport Arby's is one of the last in the country
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The neon 10-gallon cowboy hat sign in front of Arby's on the Golden Strip has been a beacon to many hungry travelers over the years. The vintage hat sign is one of the last ones left in the country. It's estimated there are close to 100 of these signs left. "We plan on keeping it as long as we can," said Linda Rae, owner of Arby's...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Sunbury
Are you finding for a complete list of hotel in the Sunbury range? In this page, I’ll discuss some list top quality hotel details, that are placed in the Sunbury. You will get a approximate people ratings, details area, Website Link details, Hotline, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been collected from these hotel ‘, official page.
Shenandoah 'Candy Man' helping to support small businesses
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Albert Victor starts every morning packing Gertrude Hawk candy bars to sell and support the businesses and nonprofits throughout his hometown of Shenandoah. Never keeping the profits for himself, Victor's love for lending a helping hand got him his nickname, the Shenandoah "Candy Man." “I like...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed
Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms
Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Shamokin
You are looking for the great hotel completed list in the Shamokin territory, right? You are going to get a hotel completed list details in Shamokin. Also, a direction map link from your house, with avg internet users ratings, details area, Telephone, Web Link info, has been mentioned Our team has taken this info from these hotel ‘, official websites.
Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio
(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness news pauses tonight to remember a veterinarian with a reputation for saving the lives of local abused, neglected, and injured pets. A daughter of Dr. Inayat Kathio tells Eyewitness News he passed away on Friday at a hospice center. Besides caring for people’s pets, Dr. Kathio was widely known in the Pittston […]
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Non-profit steps up to help with rising energy rates
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Utility costs have been rising at an alarming rate. Many have taken to shopping around for new energy suppliers, but with such high prices, even the most reasonable supplier is out of the price range for some. Inflation was the talk of 2022. In 2023, the talk continues with the […]
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
