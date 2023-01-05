ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Denver Broncos in discussion with Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints and have begun talking with Sean Payton to potentially bring him on as the next head coach. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Denver Broncos have already fired Nathaniel Hackett after the team largely failed public expectations. Now...
James Conner (knee/shin) out for season finale

Cardinals' HC Kliff Kingsbury relayed to the media on Friday that RB James Conner will not suit up for Arizona's season finale against the 49ers. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Conner had yet to practice this week, as he has been dealing with numerous bumps and bruises recently. Arizona has no real incentive to put their top running back out on the field in a meaningless game and he will ultimately sit out the finale. Conner's season comes to an end with a 183-782-7 rushing line over 13 games played. A committee of Corey Clement and rookie Keaontay Ingram should be set to close out Week 18 for the Cardinals.
2023 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings & Advice: Hitters

The 2023 fantasy baseball season will be here before we know it. That means it’s time for you to prepare for your fantasy baseball drafts. Beyond our draft prep articles and mock draft simulator, we will have you covered with 2023 fantasy baseball rankings. You can find our updated 2023 fantasy baseball expert consensus rankings here. And below you’ll find rankings from our analysts to help you prepare for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.
Week 18 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Lions at Packers) PREMIUM

The Lions and Packers will put a bow on the regular season. They played a low-scoring contest earlier this year, but the game’s total suggests there will be more fireworks in the rematch. The Packers are favored at home and are the more well-represented club in this piece. Still, the Lions have a few intriguing options.
