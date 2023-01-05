Cardinals' HC Kliff Kingsbury relayed to the media on Friday that RB James Conner will not suit up for Arizona's season finale against the 49ers. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Conner had yet to practice this week, as he has been dealing with numerous bumps and bruises recently. Arizona has no real incentive to put their top running back out on the field in a meaningless game and he will ultimately sit out the finale. Conner's season comes to an end with a 183-782-7 rushing line over 13 games played. A committee of Corey Clement and rookie Keaontay Ingram should be set to close out Week 18 for the Cardinals.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO