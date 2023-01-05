Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia
Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
Breaking: PSG's Owners Qatar Sports Investments Considering Liverpool, Manchester United Or Tottenham Purchase
A report today, from a reliable news source indicates that PSG owners Qatar Sports Investments are looking at a full or partial purchase of Liverpool FC. They are also looking at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as possible targets for investment.
Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...
Sunderland starlet to remain part of first-team picture after history-making debut.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
Shrewsbury boss 'lost for words' after late Sunderland comeback
Steve Cotterill felt Shrewsbury were badly done to in their FA Cup defeat to Sunderland.
Watch: Brilliant Darwin Nunez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Wolves - Fantastic Assist From Trent Alexander-Arnold
Watch the Darwin Nunez goal that equalised for Liverpool in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
Report: Arsenal Confident Of Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Chelsea Interest
Arsenal are confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk despite the growing interest from Chelsea in the player.
Report: Chelsea Could Move For Marcus Thuram In January
Chelsea could make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, who is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
Report: Chelsea Still Want Marcus Thuram Despite Joao Felix Signing
Chelsea still want to sign Marcus Thuram despite the fact they are closing in on the signing of Joao Felix.
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's transfer notes: Arsenal and Chelsea eye Mykhailo Mudryk; Joao Felix to Premier League?
There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.
Sheffield Wednesday Knock Newcastle Out Of FA Cup As EPL High-Flyers Rue Lack Of VAR
Newcastle United lost for just the second time this season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola Urges Todd Boehly To Give Graham Potter Time
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time to turn things around at the club.
BBC
Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow
Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
BBC
Australian Open: Players can compete if they have Covid-19
Players at the Australian Open will not need to take Covid-19 tests and could play if they have the virus. "We just wanted to follow what's currently in the community," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're...
