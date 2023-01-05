Fillmore man accused of child sexual abuse is facing new charges

An Allegany County man who was freed on bail following his 2021 arrest for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor is facing new felony charges.

On Wednesday, New York State Police took Samuel E. Girod, 67, of Fillmore, into custody. Girod was charged with felony first-degree criminal sex act with a victim less than 13 years old, felony predatory sexual assault against a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, a misdemeanor.

Troopers arrested Girod in November 2021 on charges of felony first-degree sexual contact against a child younger than 13 and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

Officials said Girod posted $20,000 bail and was released. Those charges remain pending.

Law enforcement officials said the most recent arrest followed a complaint New York State Police investigators received in May 2022 about incidents in the Town of Hume and involve offenses Girod allegedly committed prior to his initial arrest.

Officials said there have been no allegations Girod has re-offended while out on bail.

Girod was issued court appearance tickets Wednesday and released. He is scheduled to appear in Allegany County Court on Feb. 2 for a pre-indictment conference, according to Ian M. Jones, an assistant Allegany County district attorney.

Jones said protecting children is a "top priority" for the district attorney's office.

"It’s certainly something we pay very close attention to. You cannot have children being victimized," Jones said.

