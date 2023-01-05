The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the books; thus, we can start our prep for 2023! Our focus today will be on wide receivers, using their “air yards differential” from this past season to identify some players with a good chance to break out or rebound next season. For those unfamiliar with air yards, the stat measures the distance the ball travels through the air from the line of scrimmage on a passing play, regardless of whether the ball is caught. Players who accumulate a high number of air yards are seeing a lot of deep shots down the field, a lot of targets, or both.

