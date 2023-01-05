Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Week 18 Saturday Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football)
There are two games on Saturday in the final week of the NFL’s regular season. Both contests have playoff implications. The Chiefs are playing for the top seed in the AFC. Then, the Jaguars and Titans are fighting for the AFC South crown and a playoff berth. The favored clubs are well-represented below, but a few bargain options are viable from the underdogs.
fantasypros.com
Week 18 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Lions at Packers) PREMIUM
The Lions and Packers will put a bow on the regular season. They played a low-scoring contest earlier this year, but the game’s total suggests there will be more fireworks in the rematch. The Packers are favored at home and are the more well-represented club in this piece. Still, the Lions have a few intriguing options.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s NFL Playoff Rankings & Tiers (2023 Fantasy Football)
Maybe you aren’t ready to be done with fantasy football yet and have joined a playoff league. A lot of the playoff formats use cumulative scoring, so it’s not just about picking good players — it’s about picking good players who are going to play multiple games.
fantasypros.com
12 Wide Receivers Who Could Rebound in 2023 (Fantasy Football)
The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the books; thus, we can start our prep for 2023! Our focus today will be on wide receivers, using their “air yards differential” from this past season to identify some players with a good chance to break out or rebound next season. For those unfamiliar with air yards, the stat measures the distance the ball travels through the air from the line of scrimmage on a passing play, regardless of whether the ball is caught. Players who accumulate a high number of air yards are seeing a lot of deep shots down the field, a lot of targets, or both.
fantasypros.com
Early Fantasy Football Sleepers (2023)
The 2022 fantasy football season has concluded. But is it ever too early to start thinking about next year?. For those looking to get an early edge on their league mates for the 2023 season, you’ve come to the right place. Obviously, we have to take any expectations with a grain of salt, as the playoffs and offseason could change our opinions of these players. Using our Expert Consensus Dynasty Rankings, let’s take a look at some potential sleepers to target in 2023.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
fantasypros.com
Denver Broncos in discussion with Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints and have begun talking with Sean Payton to potentially bring him on as the next head coach. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Denver Broncos have already fired Nathaniel Hackett after the team largely failed public expectations. Now...
NFL’s handling of Damar Hamlin game called into question again in damning new report
More news continues to filter out from the fallout of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse last Monday, and the more we learn, the worse it looks for the NFL. A damning ESPN report published Monday night, exactly a week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals, documented the confusion that ensued in the following minutes – with mixed messaging coming from the league that eventually forced the teams to take action when no one else would. “The ambulance left the field … and it was crystal clear from everyone’s perspective that we could not...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football NFL Playoff Wild Card Round Rankings (2023)
We’ve reached the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean the action stops! We will continue to have you covered into the postseason at both FantasyPros and BettingPros, from our NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer to our Prop Bet Cheat Sheet. Enhance the experience of the NFL playoffs by setting a DFS lineup and placing some player prop bets. And it’s OK if you’re new to either DFS or sports betting. Our tools, powered by our rankings and projections, give you an instant leg up with recommended plays.
fantasypros.com
2023 NFL Draft Risers: Post Bowl Games
The bowl-game heroics of players like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Quentin Johnston are well-known, but how about some of the prospects currently projected to come off the board a little later in the draft? Below, find ten of this year’s most outstanding bowl game performances by draftable prospects currently trying to work their way up the board on the second or third days (one per position).
fantasypros.com
2023 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings & Advice: Hitters
The 2023 fantasy baseball season will be here before we know it. That means it’s time for you to prepare for your fantasy baseball drafts. Beyond our draft prep articles and mock draft simulator, we will have you covered with 2023 fantasy baseball rankings. You can find our updated 2023 fantasy baseball expert consensus rankings here. And below you’ll find rankings from our analysts to help you prepare for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.
Comments / 0