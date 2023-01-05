Read full article on original website
Ripple Managing Director For Europe Predicts What’s To Come In 2023
Ripple Labs’ Managing Director for Europe, Sendi Young, shared her predictions for 2023 in a Twitter thread. As Young notes, 2022 was a “monumental” year for crypto with many ups and many downs. Young expects no less major changes in the still-young year, though she doesn’t specifically...
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
From 15% to 4000%: How Much Top PrimeXBT Copy Traders Earned In 2022 And How To Profit From Their Success
2022 is now in the history books, and will go down as one of the most challenging years in markets potentially ever. The traditional stock and bond-based portfolio investors have sworn by has seen the worst performance in over one hundred years. Major stock indices and individual shares of publicly...
On Bitcoin & Taxes: 2023 Might See Crypto Taxed And Here’s Why
The cryptocurrency space has been on the grayer side of the financial space since its conception. But with bitcoin and the traditional financial and crypto sector in general getting more intertwined, the government now seems to have found a way for cryptocurrency to be taxed. The past year has been...
Dogecoin Mining Profitability Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s The Difference
Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.
Bitcoin Breaks Past $17,000 Barrier – Will BTC Also Breach 4% Weekly Run?
Microstrategy has been raising some eyebrows as its accumulation of Bitcoin continues. According to recent news, the company raised its holdings by 2,500 BTC for a total BTC holding of 132,500 BTC. According to Forbes, the company used $2.36 billion of debt to buy up 129,218 BTC in early 2022....
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
Is Cryptocurrency Still a Good Investment In 2023?
As the world moves towards more digital payment systems in a bid to get rid of cash, one thing is for sure: cryptocurrency may play a significant role in the future we all look forward to. But with recent fraudulent activities and numerous failed cryptocurrency projects, there have been concerns about whether cryptocurrency investments are worth it in the coming year.
The Dogecoin Foundation Allocates 5 Million Doge to the Development of the Ecosystem in 2023, Cosmos Maintains Its Ethereum-Killer Status as It Continues to Soar in 2023, and Snowfall Protocol Sets a New Record in Token Sales; SNW Eyes a Massive Rally in 2023
A strong start to the trading year could lay the groundwork for an asset’s rally to continue throughout the year, and that’s all any investor wants for their portfolio. In the first week of 2023, Dogecoin (DOGE), Cosmos (ATOM), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the crypto ecosystem’s shift to the green. Snowfall Protocol is particularly shining bright after a 250% increase crossing into 2023. Find out more about these three assets and how to maximize your profits with Snowfall Protocol in 2023.
LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a next-generation...
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
Bitcoin Whales Sleep As $10M+ Transfers Make Up Only 19% Of Total Volume
Data shows Bitcoin whales have been inactive recently as transactions of more than $10 million now account for only 19% of the total volume. Bitcoin Volume Dominance Of $10M+ Transfers Declines To 19%. According to the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, these large transactions made up 42.8% of the entire BTC...
Did The 2022 Crypto Sanctions Have A Real Impact? Report Casts Light
The U.S. and other financial institutions and law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to sanction crypto entities. The U.S. and its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) changed the modus operandi employed to impose sanctions. The consequences of this different approach were mixed, and for many in the...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing...
Solana Jumps To 11th In Market Cap List, Can It Dethrone Polygon For 10th?
Solana has jumped to 11th on the top crypto by market cap list today. Can the coin continue this and dethrone Polygon from the 10th spot?. Solana Continues Uptrend, Registers 25% In Gains Today. This new year so far has been a fantastic time for Solana investors as the asset...
GolCoin (GOLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GolCoin (GOLC) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, GolCoin (GOLC)...
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Shrinks To 38% As Gemini Deadline Goes Unanswered
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) took a surprising development yesterday, Monday, January 9, when the world’s largest private BTC fund rose 12% in price. As TradingView data shows, the GBTC share price stood at $8.65 at the close of trading on Friday. However, during the course of Monday, GBTC saw unexpected buying pressure that pushed the price to $9.72.
FTX Declines Disclosure to Sell LedgerX and Other Businesses
As the FTX investigation is still ongoing, several unexpected incidents have been discovered. In today’s news, Andrew Vara, the US bankruptcy trustee in FTX’s case, disclosed that the beleaguered exchange has refused to provide financial details regarding the businesses it intends to sell. The businesses, according to Vara,...
Huobi Referral Code ᐅ ig5y4 (Free Invitation Bonus)
Huobi is among the world leading crypto trading exchanges. Like most reputable crypto exchanges, they allow the users to enter the referral code ig5y4 to claim their welcome bonus. How to Use the Welcome Bonus. The user can follow a few quick-and-easy steps to claim the Huobi referral bonus. Open...
Last Chance to Buy Dash2Trade Tokens on Presale as $2M Bonus Round Is 70% Sold Out
The action-packed Dash 2 Trade presale will end any time now, having sold out 70% of the bonus round. The project extended the presale after it hit the targeted $13.4M ahead of schedule and the demand for D2T tokens grew on the release of the Dash 2 Trade beta dashboard. At the time of this writing, the bonus round has 1 Day 16 Hours 32 Minutes remaining.
