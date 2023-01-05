Police seek answers, increase reward after Atlanta man found dead in trunk

The incentive went up Wednesday to provide information about the unsolved shooting of an Atlanta man who was found dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle a year ago.

Atlanta police said they increased the reward to $5,000 to help identify a suspect in the shooting of 31-year-old Jeffrey Moore on New Year’s Eve 2021 .

According to authorities, an officer was patrolling the 1700 block of Bolton Road around 11:15 a.m. when they located the victim’s gray Dodge Charger. Moore was found in the trunk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://www.facebook.com/StopCrimeATL/posts/pfbid0KHWTmtuhH5JyJt26mVY37Tyw6ugQhXnCzmkdn37jD2PumKqvtXqhTCjq6FMcgcyul?__cft__[0]=AZUBTwJeTwad9HgFiUyhXbR4iGh0P85lLqzURBgfALODiYXW-4oKwkcpqMEdToutFvdu3WxFhh2NTgKwelbmP_nY1BirkQoukNZai4ulAF-wpw2SGj-JpHTFuZLr6Q31XTc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US

According to the incident report, the victim was a member of the “Bloods” gang, but police did not specify if his death was gang related.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.