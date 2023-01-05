KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of an old coal-fired...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO