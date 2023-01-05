Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
WVU "a no-brainer" for new transfer commitment
On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins committed to West Virginia. A short time later, the newest Mountaineer caught up with EerSports to explain his decision, and admitted that he didn't need to waste time visiting any other programs after his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend. "It...
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Colorado's transfer class now ranks No. 1 nationally, overall class ranking is No. 22
The Buffaloes have now added 20 scholarship transfers, with former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher and former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil being the latest to announce their intention to join the herd. While only 12 of those CU additions have received a transfer rating on 247Sports so far, the Buffs' transfer class now ranks No. 1 in the nation.
DL transfer commits to Tennessee, quickly sold on Vols during first visit
Even before Omarr Norman-Lott traveled to Tennessee on Friday to visit the Vols for the first time, he had already started to think that he might want to continue his college career. He was sold on the idea not long after he arrived on campus. The Arizona State defensive lineman...
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal
After initially announcing he would come back to Arizona, linebacker Jerry Roberts has announced that he will play his seventh year of football elsewhere. Roberts has another year of eligibility because he received a medical redshirt, regular redshirt, and an extra year due to Covid. Two years ago, Roberts broke...
Tom Izzo praised, Hunter Dickinson questioned after Michigan State stifles Michigan
Hall shot 5 for 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in his third game back in the mix. Michigan star Hunter Dickinson scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, but the Wolverines shot just 3 for 20 from 3-point range. Outside of Jett Howard, the rest of the Michigan team combined to shoot just 1 for 14 from behind the arc.
Buffs flip safety transfer Myles Slusher
Myles Slusher was announced as a transfer addition by Louisville during the early signing period, but financial aid agreements are not binding until the player enrolls. The Buffaloes made a late run at the experienced safety and were able to flip his commitment this weekend. A four-star prospect ranked No....
Geno Smith earned big money incentives on Sunday
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is in line for a big payday this offseason, ranked as one of the top free agents available once this season ends. On Sunday, though, he locked up another seven-figure payday, completing an incentive package that basically doubled his salary for the 2022 season.
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Transfer OT set to announce decision after visiting Vols, SEC rival
Another of Tennessee's targets in the NCAA transfer portal is ready to announce where he will continue his college career. Miami offensive tackle John Campbell posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he will reveal his transfer destination today at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell, who...
REPORT: Michigan defender back on fence about NFL Draft decision
Two weeks ago, Kris Jenkins felt like he had his mind made up. He told 247Sports that, despite reporters asking, he really had not considered the NFL very heavily, and was planning to come back to Michigan for a fourth season. But according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jenkins’ future isn’t...
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
