ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Decision time set for Husker target from the portal

One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

WVU "a no-brainer" for new transfer commitment

On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins committed to West Virginia. A short time later, the newest Mountaineer caught up with EerSports to explain his decision, and admitted that he didn't need to waste time visiting any other programs after his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend. "It...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal

After initially announcing he would come back to Arizona, linebacker Jerry Roberts has announced that he will play his seventh year of football elsewhere. Roberts has another year of eligibility because he received a medical redshirt, regular redshirt, and an extra year due to Covid. Two years ago, Roberts broke...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Buffs flip safety transfer Myles Slusher

Myles Slusher was announced as a transfer addition by Louisville during the early signing period, but financial aid agreements are not binding until the player enrolls. The Buffaloes made a late run at the experienced safety and were able to flip his commitment this weekend. A four-star prospect ranked No....
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Geno Smith earned big money incentives on Sunday

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is in line for a big payday this offseason, ranked as one of the top free agents available once this season ends. On Sunday, though, he locked up another seven-figure payday, completing an incentive package that basically doubled his salary for the 2022 season.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Transfer OT set to announce decision after visiting Vols, SEC rival

Another of Tennessee's targets in the NCAA transfer portal is ready to announce where he will continue his college career. Miami offensive tackle John Campbell posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he will reveal his transfer destination today at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell, who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy