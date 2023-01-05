The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the City of Santa Barbara applied for a grant to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza. Zoning for nearly 2,000 residential units was included a number of years ago in our General Plan Update, the largest and most ambitious housing effort in our history. Because of the “transformative” nature of a project of this scale, our grant proposal was recently scored in the top tier of all grant applications. The committee tasked with awarding these grants deemed that this project was appropriate and would truly provide significant housing for our community.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO