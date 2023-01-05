ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kenrich Williams Off to Hot Start in 2023

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

Oklahoma City is riddled with injuries and Kenrich Williams has used the chance to build his season.

Kenrich Williams' start to 2023 couldn’t be much better for a player in his position.

Williams was a key contributor to OKC last season, but this season has seen his role reduced at times. However, to begin January Williams has shown his skill set more and has been key for the Thunder.

Through two January games Williams is averaging 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game. Each line is better than his season averages.

Over the course of his season Williams is averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Williams increased playing time comes as injuries mount on the interior for OKC and he’s making the most of the increase.

He is shooting 61.5% in the two 2023 games including being 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Williams has been tabbed as a do it all player who is good at doing the little things in basketball better than others.

A major note though is in December, Williams also began the month hot posting three straight double-digit scoring outings then didn’t post another in the month.

Williams though is a key consistent rebounder for a team who can use more help near the rim on both sides of the ball due to injuries.

Williams’ efficiency makes him a key asset to the bench and his minutes will likely continue to hover near the same 20 minute mark even when the Thunder are healthy based on the full season.

While his numbers aren’t eye-blowing they are a promising sign for the remainder of the season as Oklahoma City’s offense continues to improve.

