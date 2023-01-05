Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
'Mr. Hamel:' Madison County Remembers Board Member Who Died
EDWARDSVILLE — County Board member William S. “Bill” Meyer is being remembered as a man who served his constituents and worked hard for the taxpayers. Meyer, 75, of Hamel died Thursday due to health complications. The Republican spent 18 years serving County Board District 3 and 22 years as a Village of Hamel trustee and six years as Village of Hamel president.
wgel.com
Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday
The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.
wgel.com
Delinquent Taxes Lists Published
The lists of delinquent real estate and mobile home taxes in Bond County have been published. They can also be viewed on the county website at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer/. The outstanding tax bills must be paid by 4 p.m. January 23 to keep parcels from being included in the tax sale. The tax sale is scheduled for January 24.
This Is the Poorest Town in Illinois
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
St. Louis American
World Wide Technology to hire hundreds Saturday at Edwardsville Job Fair
World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the region’s fastest growing technology companies, will be hiring hundreds at an upcoming job fair at its North American Integration Center located in Edwardsville, Illinois. Job Seekers will have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s Talent Acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss...
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
wgel.com
Darin J. Bohn
Darin J. Bohn, age 50, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Washington County Hospital in Nashville. He was born January 28, 1972 in Belleville, a son of John G. Bohn of Lebanon and the late Kay Ann, nee Rinderer, Bohn. In addition to his mother, he was...
wgel.com
Greenville Christmas Lights Display Contest Winners
The winners of the 2022 City of Greenville Christmas Lights Contest have been announced. A total of 14 displays were entered into the contest with four receiving awards for their efforts. The top residential display was won by the home at 303 Charles Avenue, owned by John and Esther Moore (pictured above).
wgel.com
Stephanie L. Buck
Stephanie L. Buck, age 59, of Carlyle, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was born July 31, 1963 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernell and Mary Gail, nee Hintz, Schniers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
wgel.com
MGFPD 2022 Year End Report
It was a very busy 2022 for the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. Total calls were 191, which it is believed might be a yearly record. There were 149 calls inside the fire district. 94 of them were EMS/rescue situations. The Mulberry Grove volunteers also responded to four alarms for structure fires, five vehicle fires, and 16 other fires.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
wgel.com
Elaine R. Kilmer
Elaine R. Kilmer, age 74 years, 3 months, and 23 days, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in her own home in Lakeland, FL. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Beit B’Resheet Messianic Congregation, 10308 Lackland Road, Overland, MO, on Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pall bearers will be Dale Vanderhoof (brother), Don Sweigard (brother-in-law), Andrew Sweigard (nephew), Justin Ekeland (husband of niece), Zachary Zbinden (friend whom she called her “adopted” grandson), and Mike (Country) Gouge (long-time friend and fellow AMVET). Interment will take place the same day at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, MO where she will have full military honors and be laid to rest with her late husband.
southernillinoisnow.com
Project Bread Meal Sites in Salem and Centralia to reopen Monday
The Social Service Agency BCMW has announced that the Project Bread Meal Sites in Salem and Centralia will reopen to in-person dining on Monday. The Meal Sites have only been allowing seniors to pick up meals or to have them delivered by Meals on Wheels since March 2020 when COVID-19 first hit.
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 18, 2022, – January 7, 2023
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Dorsey Road in Mt. Clare. Jason M. Ray, 37, of Staunton was arrested for driving while his license is suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expired registration. An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Police Department to speak with a couple in reference...
wgel.com
Alice M. Hellmann
Alice M. Hellmann, age 84, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Highland. She was born September 1, 1938 in Breese, a daughter of the late Arthur and Viola, nee Abel, Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen...
Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
