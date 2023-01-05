Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Magnum and Higgins Get Steamy in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)
The new teaser for Magnum P.I. says that Season 5, premiering February 19, will take Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) “where you’ve never seen him before.”. Would that be NBC, the network Magnum P.I. now calls home after getting the ax from CBS?. Nope, it’s the shower, where the...
Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Father Brown season 10 sees the charming priest back solving baffling murder mysteries.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Season 6 Finale, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Premiere Get New Nights on Fox
Fox has made a couple of important changes to its schedule for the next couple of weeks, and if you’re a fan of the network’s dramas, you’re going to want to take note. The Resident was originally going to end its sixth season with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, January 10, starting at 8/7c. 9-1-1: Lone Star was then going to be taking over its Tuesday, 8/7c time slot, on January 17. Now, the final two episodes of The Resident Season 6 will be split over two weeks, with the penultimate airing on Tuesday, January 10, and the finale on January 17, both at 8/7c.
thedigitalfix.com
Gladiator 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Gladiator 2 release date? After decades of rumours and speculation, the historical epic Gladiator is finally getting a long-awaited sequel with Gladitator 2. Gladiator, widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time, told the story of the Roman general Maximus. Directed by Ridley Scott, the action movie followed the veteran warrior as he’s forced to fight as a gladiator after being captured into slavery. The drama movie touches on themes of revenge and stoicism in the face of tragedy, wrapped up in gorgeous visuals and excellent performances from a stellar cast.
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
‘Cheers’ Original Idea Was Not a Bar — 2 Alternate Locations
'Cheers' was the bar 'where everybody knows your name' but the creators first thought of two other locations for their show before the bar.
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the royal family. In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications. If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.Tempting as it is, I’m not here to review the monarchy as an institution. I’m here to review this sliver of television. And ITV’s much-trailed feature-length interview...
purewow.com
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
Collider
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
tvinsider.com
Kiefer Sutherland Goes Down the ‘Rabbit Hole’ — Paramount+ Series Sets Premiere Date (PHOTOS)
“Deception is reality,” according to the teaser for Rabbit Hole. Paramount+ has announced that its new thriller, starring Kiefer Sutherland, will premiere on Sunday, March 26, with the first two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will roll out weekly on Sundays. In Rabbit Hole, “nothing is what...
Tulsa King’ Gets Season Two Renewal as Sylvester Stallone Series Drives Record Numbers
Sylvester Stallone’s foray into television drama is bringing in some big success for the popular streaming service, Paramount +. And, based on the numbers, crime does pay when it comes to the hit Stallone-led crime-drama series Tulsa King as the season is renewed for a sophomore season. This announcement...
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Poster Takes the 'Next Generation' Crew on One Last Adventure
The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.
CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal
CBS series "Fire Country" has been renewed for a second season.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
Collider
'Kaleidoscope' Ending Explained: Who Got Away With the Heist?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. First off, yes, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle) and Liz (S.J. Son) were the ones who successfully stole the bonds while they were being moved from the vault to the van in the finale, "White: The Heist." So let's get that out of the way right off the bat. And although Netflix decided to get a little wonky with the viewer experience and stagger episodes, Kaleidoscope eventually provides definitive resolutions to the main players involved in the heist.
Idris Elba returns in an exclusive new look at Luther: The Fallen Sun
Plus, a first look at Andy Serkis’ villain
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Is an Astounding Survival Story — and a Major Moment in TV
Whether you’re sifting through advance reviews or reading this only after all nine episodes have aired, by now, dear reader, you’ve surely heard a number of superlatives tied to HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Someone is bound to have labeled it the “best video game adaptation ever made,” especially after the aptly snooty New Yorker story that preceded the program’s release. Another critic or influencer or what not has likely ranked it among the “best zombie shows,” or at least a timely successor to “The Walking Dead,” which just ended a few months ago. Still a different writer taking a...
