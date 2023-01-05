Sci-Tech band to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration

Read full article on original website
Local bookstores, libraries prepare for release of Price Harry’s memoir
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The release of British royal Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” comes out Tuesday, following weeks of the prince making several accusations against the royal family. Western Mass News took a look at the impact the release is having on local bookstores. “It’s a...
Holyoke Colleen pageant returns after 2-year hiatus
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Grand Colleen Pageant is an annual tradition in Holyoke that was briefly put on pause the past two years. Now it is just one of the many traditions making its post pandemic return. “They’re excited, we’re excited, we are all glad to be back here!” said...
Getting Answers: St. James Ave. road improvement project
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city councilors are set to move forward on a new project Monday night for a busy intersection that has been the scene of multiple accidents over the past year. The new project at the intersection at St. James Avenue and Carew Street includes making the...
Crews respond to 2-car crash on Boston Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Monday evening for reports of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded just before 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash has not been made public at this time. Copyright 2023....
Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.
Pedestrian struck crossing the road in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday around 5 P.M., a pedestrian was struck while crossing Riverdale Road. West Springfield Fire PIO confirmed the individual was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This accident is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Monday night news update
In this update, three more pedestrians were hit by cars over the weekend, Springfield Police recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield, and a mangled guardrail in Springfield is causing concern for residents. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Sunday...
Officials discuss putting cap on number of marijuana dispensaries in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local leaders in Northampton met Monday evening to discuss whether or not to put a cap on the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city. The discussion took place after the first dispensary in the state closed last month in Northampton and a separate dispensary proposal was denied by the mayor.
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A rally was held in Northampton in observance of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The event was scheduled to take place outside of Northampton City Hall Friday, but due to weather, it was rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The rally was a...
Local church continues to collect donations for Ukraine
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Legacy Church in Chicopee continued to do their part to help the people of Ukraine Saturday. They’ve been collecting donations for nearly three months for refugees in western Mass. They told Western Mass News it’s a cycle of financial struggle for those coming to America.
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation. Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Getting Answers: mangled guardrail repair delayed due to supply chain issues. A Western Mass News viewer alerted us to a situation in Springfield, where a guardrail has been repeatedly mangled due to a number of crashes. Getting Answers: St. James Ave. road improvement project. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new...
Springfield crews respond to early morning fire on Prospect Terrace
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 4 people in Springfield are without a place to stay after a fire on Prospect Terrace. Around 2 A.M. on Monday, crews responded to a 1-alarm fire. The scene has been cleared out and after an investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, it was...
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
Police calling for road safety changes after 3 more pedestrian-involved accidents
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three more pedestrian-involved accidents took place over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 10 over in recent months. Police departments across western Massachusetts are now trying to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Two of those crashes took place in Chicopee and one in...
Getting Answers: mangled guardrail repair delayed due to supply chain issues
Officials discuss putting cap on number of marijuana dispensaries in Northampton. The discussion took place after the first dispensary in the state closed last month in Northampton and a separate dispensary proposal was denied by the mayor. Updated: 7 hours ago. The drug was on an 18-month clinical trial and...
Clearing skies and cold tonight. A sunny end to the weekend tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a mainly cloudy afternoon skies will begin to clear out tonight as a dry cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunshine returns tomorrow to close out the weekend though it looks like temperatures...
Officials: preliminary investigation determines Longmeadow fire to be accidental
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that engulfed a garage on Dunn Street in Longmeadow. Officials report that a preliminary investigation into the fire has determined the fire’s cause to be accidental. According to Fire Chief John Dearborn of the Longmeadow Fire Department, crews...
Dry start to the week, Tracking Wet Weather to End the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak front is moving through this morning with lots of clouds and a gusty breeze, but temperatures are in the 30′s and we stay dry with the frontal passage. Clouds will decrease this morning developing sunshine. Highs will reach near 40 under a blend of sunshine and clouds, and a diminishing breeze.
