Sci-Tech band to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO