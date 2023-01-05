ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Endoscopic Surveillance With Systematic Random Biopsy vs Targeted Biopsy for Early Diagnosis of Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer

By Matthew Stenger
ascopost.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ascopost.com

Effect of Adjuvant Chemotherapy on Survival in Patients With Resected Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma After Multiagent Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

In a retrospective matched-cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Sugawara et al found that receipt of adjuvant chemotherapy improved survival vs no adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma who received curative-intent surgery following multiagent neoadjuvant chemotherapy. Study Details. The analysis used data from the National Cancer Database on patients...
ascopost.com

Outcomes in Infants and Young Children With Relapsed Medulloblastoma After Initial Craniospinal Irradiation–Sparing Curative-Intent Treatment

In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Erker et al identified factors associated with better postrelapse survival among infants and young children with medulloblastoma relapsing after initial craniospinal irradiation (CSI)-sparing curative-intent treatment. These factors included salvage CSI. Study Details. The study involved 294 patients treated with curative...
ascopost.com

Novel Therapy Afamitresgene Autoleucel Shows Early Potential for Antitumor Activity

The adoptive T-cell receptor therapy afamitresgene autoleucel—which targets the MAGE-A4 cancer antigen—achieved clinically significant results for patients with multiple solid tumor types in a phase I clinical trial, according to a novel study published by Hong et al in Nature Medicine. Initial data from this trial were presented at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting (Abstract 102).

Comments / 0

Community Policy