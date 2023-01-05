Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge closed
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Sunday that the state has closed the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project
FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
ecori.org
A Greener Future for Brayton Point
Brayton Point Power Station closed in 2017. (Brayton Point LLC) Roger Williams University students in the Communities of Hope program discuss how Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., once home to a fossil fuel power plant, is being reimagined as an offshore wind hub. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get...
Turnto10.com
Judge Caprio's 'Caught in Providence,' called into question by city council
(WJAR) — Providence's new City Council president is looking for more answers about the longtime reality show filmed in a city courtroom, starring Judge Frank Caprio, whose future on the bench now appears uncertain. Caprio wants to stay. The City Council is soon to decide on a new four-year...
It’s Shocking to See How Many New Bedford Drivers Are Still Oblivious to This New Stop Sign
Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's unruly to be assertive on the road, but to some extent, it's often exorcised in order to survive out here. Throughout my life, I've moved to and from the 'Whaling city', each time settling in different districts and wards. It's been three years in the West End and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart.
fox56news.com
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
Turnto10.com
'It could've been much, much worse,': Warwick woman recalls hit-and-run crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a long few days for Warwick's Dawn Musitano after last's week terrifying moment on the road. Musitano was heading to pick up her mother around 11:30 on Friday morning when she says she was struck by a pickup truck in Warwick. "I was...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
FedEx Drops Plan for Warehouse at Taunton’s Former Silver City Galleria
Not long ago, it appeared as though FedEx Corp. would develop a warehouse where once the Silver City Galleria mall was located at Routes 140 and 24 in Taunton. Economic conditions being what they are, those plans have changed. The Taunton City Council voted unanimously in July 2022 to advance...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight
11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
Police respond to crash in Pawtucket
Police are investigating following a head-on crash in Pawtucket Saturday afternoon.
newbedfordguide.com
Flags at New Bedford City Hall to be lowered to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos
“This week we lowered the flags at City Hall to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos, a veteran and New Bedford native who passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 25. He was an outstanding young man in every respect, who had fully committed himself to the...
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Fire Department respond to vehicle that veers off roadway into swamp
“Yesterday morning at approximately 8:30am the Rochester Fire Department responded to this single-vehicle crash at Walnut Plain Rd and Burgess Ave. The operator lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet into a swampy area off of Walnut Plain Road. The female operator was able to self extricate out of the vehicle and was waiting for responders on the side of the roadway.
Prout students injured in Charlestown bus crash
Prout Principal David Estes tells 12 News the team was on their way to Chariho High School when the bus crashed on Kings Factory Road.
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Comments / 0