ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project

FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

A Greener Future for Brayton Point

Brayton Point Power Station closed in 2017. (Brayton Point LLC) Roger Williams University students in the Communities of Hope program discuss how Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., once home to a fossil fuel power plant, is being reimagined as an offshore wind hub. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

It’s Shocking to See How Many New Bedford Drivers Are Still Oblivious to This New Stop Sign

Driving in New Bedford is not for the faint of heart. It's unruly to be assertive on the road, but to some extent, it's often exorcised in order to survive out here. Throughout my life, I've moved to and from the 'Whaling city', each time settling in different districts and wards. It's been three years in the West End and I've just about seen it all. It's been said before and I repeat: Driving in New Bedford is equivalent to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight

11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FOX 61

1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
WESTBROOK, CT
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Rochester Fire Department respond to vehicle that veers off roadway into swamp

“Yesterday morning at approximately 8:30am the Rochester Fire Department responded to this single-vehicle crash at Walnut Plain Rd and Burgess Ave. The operator lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet into a swampy area off of Walnut Plain Road. The female operator was able to self extricate out of the vehicle and was waiting for responders on the side of the roadway.
ROCHESTER, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy