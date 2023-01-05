The Greenville Comets are still unbeaten in the South Central Conference after recording a 60-39 win Friday night at home over North Mac. GHS is now 3-0 in SCC play. The Comets never trailed in the game, leading by seven points after the first quarter, and stretching the margin to as many as 13 points late in the second. It was 30-22 at halftime.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO