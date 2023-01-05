Read full article on original website
Sports Shop Interview: Comets Coach Todd Cantrill
The Greenville Comets grabbed a big 60-39 win at home Friday night against North Mac. After the game, Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Todd Cantrill. Click below to hear their conversation:
Stephanie L. Buck
Stephanie L. Buck, age 59, of Carlyle, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was born July 31, 1963 in Breese, a daughter of the late Bernell and Mary Gail, nee Hintz, Schniers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
Sports Shop Interview: Lady Comets Coach Quinn Hamman
The Greenville Lady Comets followed their good showing in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran holiday tournament with a conference win over Staunton Thursday night. Jeff Leidel talked with Head Coach Quinn Hamman after Thursday’s victory. Click below to hear their conversation:
Greenville Christmas Lights Display Contest Winners
The winners of the 2022 City of Greenville Christmas Lights Contest have been announced. A total of 14 displays were entered into the contest with four receiving awards for their efforts. The top residential display was won by the home at 303 Charles Avenue, owned by John and Esther Moore (pictured above).
Comets Still Unbeaten In Conference
The Greenville Comets are still unbeaten in the South Central Conference after recording a 60-39 win Friday night at home over North Mac. GHS is now 3-0 in SCC play. The Comets never trailed in the game, leading by seven points after the first quarter, and stretching the margin to as many as 13 points late in the second. It was 30-22 at halftime.
Alice M. Hellmann
Alice M. Hellmann, age 84, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Highland. She was born September 1, 1938 in Breese, a daughter of the late Arthur and Viola, nee Abel, Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen...
Greenville City Council To Meet Tuesday
The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The session will begin with a public hearing regarding the city’s intention to apply for a state grant to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. The amount to be requested is $1.5 million.
Delinquent Taxes Lists Published
The lists of delinquent real estate and mobile home taxes in Bond County have been published. They can also be viewed on the county website at BondCountyIL.gov/treasurer/. The outstanding tax bills must be paid by 4 p.m. January 23 to keep parcels from being included in the tax sale. The tax sale is scheduled for January 24.
MGFPD 2022 Year End Report
It was a very busy 2022 for the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. Total calls were 191, which it is believed might be a yearly record. There were 149 calls inside the fire district. 94 of them were EMS/rescue situations. The Mulberry Grove volunteers also responded to four alarms for structure fires, five vehicle fires, and 16 other fires.
