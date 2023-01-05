ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT releasing project timeline, design/construction information for Route 79-Davol Street project

FALL RIVER – After Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project late last month, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing a virtual public information meeting for the Route 79-Davol Street Corridor Improvements Project that will be held on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:30 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
independentri.com

For local police departments, declining recruitment numbers cause for concern

Imagine calling your local police department for an emergency and the dispatcher responds that the arrival of an officer could take a while because of a staff shortage. Businesses are already uttering those words. Further difficulty recruiting police officers could sound that alarm, say some in law enforcement, if staffing continues to plummet due to officers retiring or leaving, and there’s no one to fill their jobs.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Uprise RI

Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract

The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI

