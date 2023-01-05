ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather

The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on some moisture to the west of us over the next 24 hours. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our area during the middle of the week and will not only lead to some wet weather but some wintry weather too. So far, light accumulations of snow look to favor areas around and north of the I-70 corridor.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quite mild through Wednesday, rain and snow mid-week

Expect a nice Monday afternoon as we get the new week started. Winds will be on the light side, and high temperatures will continue to run well above January averages. Our average high temperatures for the second week of January are in the lower 40s. Today’s highs in the 50s will be 10-15 degrees above that. In fact, far southern Kansas will likely top out in the lower 60s this afternoon!
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.

Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps trending warmer, midweek rain chances

Temperatures were on par with our seasonal average today in the 40s, but we will gradually cool off overnight. Lows fall into the 20s for most, with areas in Northwest Kansas reaching into the upper teens by the sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A cool...
KANSAS STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kshb.com

Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
COLUMBIA, MO
107.3 PopCrush

There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast

In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KETV.com

Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle

CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
NEBRASKA STATE
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy