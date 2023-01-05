Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet and mild turns bumpy by midweek with rain/snow
Quiet and mild conditions are kicking off the workweek. Temperatures are cooler where snow remains on the ground. Overnight offers up mainly clear skies with cold temps, not as bitter as it could be for January. Trends continue to show us avoiding another Arctic intrusion for the remainder of the month.
KSN.com
Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather
The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on some moisture to the west of us over the next 24 hours. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our area during the middle of the week and will not only lead to some wet weather but some wintry weather too. So far, light accumulations of snow look to favor areas around and north of the I-70 corridor.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quite mild through Wednesday, rain and snow mid-week
Expect a nice Monday afternoon as we get the new week started. Winds will be on the light side, and high temperatures will continue to run well above January averages. Our average high temperatures for the second week of January are in the lower 40s. Today’s highs in the 50s will be 10-15 degrees above that. In fact, far southern Kansas will likely top out in the lower 60s this afternoon!
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps trending warmer, midweek rain chances
Temperatures were on par with our seasonal average today in the 40s, but we will gradually cool off overnight. Lows fall into the 20s for most, with areas in Northwest Kansas reaching into the upper teens by the sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A cool...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
