ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Esteemed surgeon weighs in on Jalen Hurts health, mechanics

As they have done for years, Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team woke up early to dissect the Philadelphia Eagles‘ most recent game on 94 WIP-FM. The NFL’s final Sunday of the regular season brought with it a division-clinching win versus the New York Giants. That assured the Birds of the top seed in the NFC, but admittedly, there are some concerns in the community. The largest of which surrounds the health of QB1, Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already

Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason season theme will be wrong

Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Recruiting expert expects Samson Okunlola immediate impact

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will be a future anchor of the Miami offensive line with fellow 2023 five-star OT signee Francis Mauigoa. Okunlola impressed at the All-American Bowl last week. Steve Wiltfong the Director of Football Recruiting for 247 Sports expects Okunlola to make an immediate impact for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Ranking every single starting NFL quarterback based on their 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is officially over, and as the playoffs begin, we look back at how quarterbacks fared over the year. This NFL offseason is going to be wild when it comes to the quarterback position. Sure, it’s all about the postseason now, but looking ahead is an entertaining pastime until the playoffs kick off.
FanSided

Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet

Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy