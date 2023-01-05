Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Up to $4,000 available for your rent or mortgage in JacksonvilleR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
FanSided
Esteemed surgeon weighs in on Jalen Hurts health, mechanics
As they have done for years, Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team woke up early to dissect the Philadelphia Eagles‘ most recent game on 94 WIP-FM. The NFL’s final Sunday of the regular season brought with it a division-clinching win versus the New York Giants. That assured the Birds of the top seed in the NFC, but admittedly, there are some concerns in the community. The largest of which surrounds the health of QB1, Jalen Hurts.
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already
Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
FanSided
For Miami Dolphin’s Owner Stephen Ross, this playoff berth must feel awfully familiar
Since the Stephen Ross owned Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets this past Sunday, and ultimately clinched a playoff berth, I haven’t been able to shake the idea that this season feels awfully familiar. Then it hit me – the reason this season feels familiar is because it...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason season theme will be wrong
Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
FanSided
Recruiting expert expects Samson Okunlola immediate impact
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will be a future anchor of the Miami offensive line with fellow 2023 five-star OT signee Francis Mauigoa. Okunlola impressed at the All-American Bowl last week. Steve Wiltfong the Director of Football Recruiting for 247 Sports expects Okunlola to make an immediate impact for Miami.
FanSided
Ranking every single starting NFL quarterback based on their 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over, and as the playoffs begin, we look back at how quarterbacks fared over the year. This NFL offseason is going to be wild when it comes to the quarterback position. Sure, it’s all about the postseason now, but looking ahead is an entertaining pastime until the playoffs kick off.
SEC Basketball power rankings: Kentucky slides down, Missouri soars up
We’re a smidge over two weeks into league play in a conference that, as they like to put it, “Just Means More”. Now, the games on the hardwood are meaning more and we already have a few early surprises and disappointments. As I said, it’s SUPER early,...
FanSided
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
Comments / 0