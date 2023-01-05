ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vandy Ranked #9 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNzjV_0k4iOpnV00
From @VandyBoys Twitter

From vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt checks in at No. 9 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, announced by the publication Tuesday.

The Dores crack the top 10 for the 12th consecutive season. During that stretch, Vanderbilt has captured two national titles and advanced to the College World Series five times.

Vanderbilt is among six SEC teams in the top 10 with LSU taking the top spot in the poll. The SEC leads all leagues with 12 teams inside the top 50.

The Dores return to action after posting a 39-26 record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 16th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Vanderbilt welcomes 13 newcomers this season while returning consensus All-American Enrique Bradfield Jr. and a pair of Freshman All-America pitchers Carter Holton and Devin Futrell.

Vanderbilt opens the 2023 season Feb. 17-19 at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

Preds to Host EA SPORTS NHL 23 Championship at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

The Nashville Predators are hosting a Club Championship as part of the EA SPORTS NHL 23 World Championship. This is a virtual tournament with a Live Final at Ford Ice Bellevue. Both the virtual and live final portions of the tournament will be played on PlayStation 5. Only players registered on a PlayStation 5 are eligible to compete. Players are responsible for their own travel to the live final if they qualify.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Soccer Club Signs Forward Tyler Freeman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed attacking forward Tyler Freeman to a four-year contract. Freeman is coming off a career-year where the 19-year-old scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship last season and played a 45-minute stint with Major League Soccer club D.C. United. Loudoun, an affiliate team of D.C. United, sent Freeman to the country’s capital, as Black-and-Red took on Flower City Union in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 19.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Saturday, January 7 to Sunday, January 8, various times. The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena! Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Experience full-throttle fun as athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt. You will be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon, and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Donald Austin Hunt Sr.

Donald Austin Hunt, Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matilda Stocker Hunt and James Austin Hunt, his wife Barbara Ann Kelly Hunt, and brothers Lonnie Hunt, Jim Hunt, and Charlie Hunt. He was a loving father to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Pinky Ring Pizza Opens in Madison

A new pizza joint called Pinky Ring Pizza is officially open at 414 Gallatin Pike South in Madison. It offers New York inspired pizza. From a cheese pizza to Porchetta, a pizza topped with Gifford’s bacon, red sauce, smoked provolone topped with a balsamic glaze. Don Herandez, a restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Major Paul Ray Davis

Major Paul Ray Davis, age 78, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Paul served in the US Air Force for over 43 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Davis; brother, James W. Davis. Survived by his wife of 50 years,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy