Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Tips on Photographing New Female Models
Photographing female models can be an exciting and creative process, but it's essential to approach it with professionalism and sensitivity. Here are some tips based on my own experience to help you get the best results during a photo shoot with a new model. Pay attention to composition: Like any...
Man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives
A man’s ‘genius’ onion cutting hack has changed people’s lives, showing how you can slice up an onion within a matter of seconds using an item you’ll always have lying around in your kitchen drawers. Whether it’s the chemicals they release when the skin is...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
I turned my accidental tattoo into something ‘useful’ — people say it’s ‘genius’
This rules. A San Diego tattoo artist known as Shae Bae on TikTok has gone viral for turning an accidental finger tattoo into a “useful” everyday tool. While “bored” in November, Shae tattooed a large mandala on her right thigh. That’s when she accidentally poked her left pointer finger, leaving a tiny, permanent black dot towards the nail. Rather than wait to see if the ink would fall out over time, Shae made another viral video explaining she was going to embrace the dot. “I’m gonna put two more dots, and then I’ll have ‘inches’ on my finger,” she declared. “It’s just...
Fstoppers
The Best Way to Import Images Into Lightroom
Did you know that there are various ways to import images into Lightroom? Here, we look at the most effective method, which will save you time and ensure you don't even have to open the import dialog box. When you first get Lightroom, aside from downloading and installing it, the...
sixtyandme.com
The Importance of Humor for Older Women Downsizing Their Home
“Humor is the great thing, the saving thing after all. The minute it crops up, all our hardnesses yield, all our irritations and resentments flit away, and a sunny spirit takes their place.”. — Mark Twain in “What Paul Bourget Thinks of Us”. Does this sound impossible to do?...
Fstoppers
The Fujinon 16mm f/2.8 R WR Lens: Compact, Super Sharp and Fun
The Fujinon XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR is hailed to be one of the sharpest Fuji lenses for its size and very reasonable price, so how does it fair on the Fuji X-T5 with its 40mp sensor? It's one on a list of lenses that Fujifilm recommends you use to get the best out of the sensor, and if that in fact is the case it certainly does it well. I was in the market for a prime lens that would cover areas of landscape and travel photography plus be compact and lightweight and after jumping between this and the 23mm I opted to purchase this lens secondhand from Ffordes Photographic. The reason I went with this one was the fact that most reviews mentioned it was marginally sharper than the FUJIFILM XF 23mm f/2 R WR Lens, certainly not by much but when I considered that I could also use this for landscape, I wanted to see how good this lens actually was.
Fstoppers
How Good Is the Affordable the Fujifilm XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR Lens?
One of the calling cards of the Fujifilm X Series is professional features and image quality in significantly smaller packages, and the XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR continues that by giving photographers a useful wide angle focal length that fits in the palm of the hand. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
5 Reasons to Consider Buying the Original Leica M Monochrom Today
Few cameras are as unique as the Leica M Monochrom, which, as its name implies, only shoots in black and white. While that might sound like a gimmick, it can provide a notable difference in image rendition in addition to the shooting experience. This interesting video takes a look at the original Leica M Monochromea decade after its release and discusses why it might be worth a look today.
Musician/Actor Sophie Kauer Thought ‘Tár’ Would Be a Great Way to Showcase the Emotion of Classical Music
As a young Russian cellist in Todd Field’s “Tár,” British musician Sophie Kauer steals her scenes with the formidable Cate Blanchett, playing the equally formidable superstar conductor Lydia Tár. It’s hard to believe that this is her first acting gig, but the 21-year-old musician dove into the character of Olga, an emerging talent who catches the predatory eye of Lydia, and brings street smarts honed by, well, just being a young adult raised on social media, ambition, a knowledge of her own worth and passion for the music. Olga is part of Lydia’s downfall in the film. In real life,...
northernarchitecture.us
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
Video Demonstrates Possible Origins of the Harpy Myth
Even knowing this defensive trait does not prepare for seeing it in action.
Comments / 0