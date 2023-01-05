Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their Priority
With New York City supporting migrants who were bused from a Republican state, a Democratic state, and migrants who made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams is struggling. He recently announced he needed $1 billion to help the migrants.
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
Members of Congress near bottom of ethics ratings: Gallup
Members of Congress are perceived to have among the lowest ethical standards of any occupation, according to a new Gallup poll. The survey found 62 percent of respondents said members of Congress have “very low” or “low” ethical standards, while only 9 percent said they had “very high” or “high” standards. Only telemarketers received a…
Gov. Hobbs makes education funding centerpiece of Legislature address; Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Mega Millions
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Gov. Katie Hobbs' 42-minute State of the State speech was long on Democratic priorities that have for years gone unaddressed at a Capitol under complete Republican control. One year after guiding the team to an 11-6 record...
Ohio Senate trying again for education overhaul giving more power to governor
Senate Republicans aren't giving up on a plan to change who oversees the education of Ohio's 1.7 million public schoolchildren. They're bringing it back. The plan−which is expected to be the first bill of 2023−would remake the Ohio Department of Education, taking control from a partially elected statewide board and giving...
What Happened To The Truth?
The entire Trump presidency was rooted in lies, and those lies have added to the persistent chipping away at democracy.
