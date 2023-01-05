ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Report: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

During the period from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1 the Newport Police Department responded to 289 calls. Of those, 86 were motor vehicle related; there were 69 motor vehicle violations issued and 17 accident reports. Police responded 6 noise complaint, 7 animal complaints, 5 suspicious persons or vehicles,...
