Moscow, ID

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
Court documents reveal how DNA left at King Road crime scene led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, police have confirmed the role DNA played in identifying their suspect in the Moscow murder case, Bryan Kohberger. In an 18-page affidavit of probable cause, investigators reported a knife sheath was found next to the body of Madison Mogen. On that sheath, Idaho's State Lab found a 'single source of male DNA,' which was labeled suspect profile. The sample was pulled from the button snap on the sheath.
MOSCOW, ID
Crime scene at Moscow home to be preserved until February

MOSCOW, Idaho — The King Road home in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered will remain a preserved crime scene until at least Feb. 1, according to newly released court documents. The pause comes after the suspect's public defender Anne Taylor filed a motion to preserve...
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
MOSCOW, ID
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
PULLMAN, WA
Wind Storm impacts Washington Tuesday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful low-pressure region spinning off the coast of Washington is creating high winds across the state, with the strongest impacts yet to come for the Spokane and Pullman areas. High Wind Warnings were issued for Pullman and southeastern Washington from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7...
SPOKANE, WA
Washington State picks up program's first win over top five team on the road beating No. 5 Arizona 74-61

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona's 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory on Saturday. The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona's once-potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona's late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation's third-longest active winning streak.
PULLMAN, WA
Spokane, WA
