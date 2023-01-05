Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
Court documents reveal how DNA left at King Road crime scene led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, police have confirmed the role DNA played in identifying their suspect in the Moscow murder case, Bryan Kohberger. In an 18-page affidavit of probable cause, investigators reported a knife sheath was found next to the body of Madison Mogen. On that sheath, Idaho's State Lab found a 'single source of male DNA,' which was labeled suspect profile. The sample was pulled from the button snap on the sheath.
Crime scene at Moscow home to be preserved until February
MOSCOW, Idaho — The King Road home in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered will remain a preserved crime scene until at least Feb. 1, according to newly released court documents. The pause comes after the suspect's public defender Anne Taylor filed a motion to preserve...
Here's why police, attorneys can no longer speak publicly about the Moscow murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued an order Tuesday night that prohibits investigators, law enforcement, attorneys and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders. The decision comes less than 24 hours after...
'It won't be quite the same' | University of Idaho officials discuss student resources ahead of spring semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho students are returning to campus ahead of the start of the spring semester, and university officials are taking additional steps to ensure students feel safe. This comes after a suspect in the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested.
Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
What the extradition process for suspect in Moscow murders back to Idaho could look like
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students will face a Pennsylvania judge for his extradition hearing Tuesday, and he could be in Idaho as early as tonight. Once a judge decides if 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is back in Idaho, here is what...
'The work is not done, it just started' | Moscow Police share new info on arrest in connection to U of I murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a press conference Friday announcing that a suspect in the four University of Idaho student murders has been arrested. During the press conference, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Pennsylvania State Police arrested...
Wind Storm impacts Washington Tuesday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful low-pressure region spinning off the coast of Washington is creating high winds across the state, with the strongest impacts yet to come for the Spokane and Pullman areas. High Wind Warnings were issued for Pullman and southeastern Washington from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 7...
Washington State picks up program's first win over top five team on the road beating No. 5 Arizona 74-61
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona's 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory on Saturday. The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona's once-potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona's late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation's third-longest active winning streak.
