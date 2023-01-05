SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time, police have confirmed the role DNA played in identifying their suspect in the Moscow murder case, Bryan Kohberger. In an 18-page affidavit of probable cause, investigators reported a knife sheath was found next to the body of Madison Mogen. On that sheath, Idaho's State Lab found a 'single source of male DNA,' which was labeled suspect profile. The sample was pulled from the button snap on the sheath.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO