Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Residents Remember Aliza Spencer on Her Birthday

Students, teachers and others in Binghamton wore purple to honor the memory of Aliza Spencer on what would have been her 13th birthday. Aliza died last spring after she was shot in the chest while walking with her father and brother near their home on the city's East Side. No arrests have been made in connection with the April 21 shooting.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York

Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WETM

A few flurries today followed by dry weather for much of next week

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – On and off snow flurries are possible throughout the day, but when will it all move out? More details below:. Waking up to light winds and snow flurries scattered across the Twin Tiers. Staying cloudy throughout the day as well. Flurries move out this evening along with a weak cold front. Highs reach the upper 30’s.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Two babies born at Guthrie on New Year’s Day

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
