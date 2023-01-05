Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
koamnewsnow.com
Rose Zita (Shults) Stierwalt
Rose Zita Stierwalt, 80, of Pittsburg, passed away at 2:42 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Via Christi Village. She was born June 22, 1942 at Humboldt, Kansas to William Harold and Alean Katherine (Slife) Shults. On June 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Dean Stierwalt...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: skeletal remains found in Colorado identified as Joplin man, and an armed robbery in Lamar, Missouri
SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
koamnewsnow.com
Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man
JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
koamnewsnow.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd fans pay tribute to late Cassie Gaines on her birthday
MIAMI, Okla. - Fans today pay tribute to the late Cassie LaRue Gaines, best known for her work with Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Cassie Gaines was born on January 9, 1948. She and her brother, Steve, died in 1977 when a plane carrying the band crashed in Mississippi. The...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
koamnewsnow.com
MoDOT shares traffic impact for I-49 closure near Nevada, Mo
NEVADA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says lane closures should be expected on Tuesday, January 10th so workers crash clean-up crews can work on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada. MoDOT officials say crews will work from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Vernon County routes D & M near Mile Marker...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
koamnewsnow.com
Hope Builds: how Home Depot helps communities rebuild
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Home Depot has been helping rebuild communities for at least 30 years after natural disasters. When the Joplin tornado hit -- it was no different. They immediately came to Joplin and helped out where it was needed. Two associates who work at the Joplin Home Depot, Ron and Rick, stopped by to tell us how Home Depot helped them as well as talk about a screening of a documentary about how the Home Depot helps rebuild.
koamnewsnow.com
Zora Street faces improvements
Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
koamnewsnow.com
Have you seen this missing teen?
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
koamnewsnow.com
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
koamnewsnow.com
History of the Colonial Fox Theater
PITTSBURG, Kans.- The Colonial Fox Theater is a piece of history in downtown Pittsburg. Construction began on the Colonial Fox Theater in 1918 and finished in 1920. Then, the Fox theater was the local hangout for European immigrants and miners. “And it was a social hub for the community and it was also a movie palace,” said Tony Sanchez, Colonial Fox Theater trustee, “Which means that it was not only for movies but also for stage vaudeville, live productions as well.”
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Officials meet to discuss transparency with residents
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin is discussing more ways to be transparent with residents. Officials met today to discuss initiatives that allow residence and city employees to easily access information. They also discussed a fire year plan to tackle to issue. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
