Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Classes at the Nevada Museum of Art
The weather will stay stormy through Wednesday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations. We get a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more storms are possible for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
2news.com
Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway
This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
nnbw.com
People: Susan Harris, Krystal Pyatt join Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Susan Harris the new program coordinator of health and wellness, and Krystal Pyatt the new marketing and communications specialist. Harris is also an emeritus associate director of the Gerontology Academic Program at the UNR...
KOLO TV Reno
Older trees may not weather the storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the Reno area early tomorrow morning. The Sierra could see two feet of snow and we’ll see a rain/snow mix on the valley floor. Tuesday will bring heavier snow. Avoid crossing the mountain pass if possible. We’ll keep an eye on flooding concerns in low lying areas.
KOLO TV Reno
Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have named Chris Phillips the franchise’s newest General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009. Phillips, 44, is set to begin...
KOLO TV Reno
Science labs at UNR for middle and high school students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students in grades 6 to 12 can take free two-hour science labs monthly through the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering. Registration for the Engineering Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) Lab opens Jan. 23. The engineering lab will be offered Feb. 11, March 11 and April...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
2news.com
Nevada teens encouraged to apply to become 'pollinator ambassadors'
Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
KOLO TV Reno
School schedules impacted by winter storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 a.m. update: The Storey County School District has decided to declare Monday a snow day. All schools in the district will be closed. Original story: The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Washoe County, Carson City open collection sites for fallen tree limbs
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms (vegetation only). Residents who have broken limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
2news.com
Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...
Comments / 0