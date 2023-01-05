ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Classes at the Nevada Museum of Art

The weather will stay stormy through Wednesday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations. We get a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more storms are possible for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway

This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Older trees may not weather the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the Reno area early tomorrow morning. The Sierra could see two feet of snow and we’ll see a rain/snow mix on the valley floor. Tuesday will bring heavier snow. Avoid crossing the mountain pass if possible. We’ll keep an eye on flooding concerns in low lying areas.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local coffee shop sets itself apart with South American inspired coffee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cafe Con Papi opened early last year on 6th street. “We didn’t have a grand opening, it was more of a small opening,” said Jose Delgado, Owner of Cafe Con Papi. “So, we got to get the community to come in and it was great. Just getting the feedback about how Reno is up and growing and just having something unique like this.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have named Chris Phillips the franchise’s newest General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009. Phillips, 44, is set to begin...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Science labs at UNR for middle and high school students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students in grades 6 to 12 can take free two-hour science labs monthly through the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering. Registration for the Engineering Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) Lab opens Jan. 23. The engineering lab will be offered Feb. 11, March 11 and April...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada teens encouraged to apply to become 'pollinator ambassadors'

Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

School schedules impacted by winter storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 a.m. update: The Storey County School District has decided to declare Monday a snow day. All schools in the district will be closed. Original story: The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Washoe County, Carson City open collection sites for fallen tree limbs

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), Washoe County, and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) are collaborating to accept tree limbs and green debris from the recent storms (vegetation only). Residents who have broken limbs and downed trees can bring them to any of the following sites for recycling. Limbs should be no more than 6 inches in diameter.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Real Estate Development Company Reveals Plans for Fernley Promenade

LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, has unveiled plans for Fernley Promenade. LRE & Companies says Fernley Promenade is a 13-acre mixed-used development project comprising of industrial, retail, and hotel, in Fernley, Nevada. Fernley Promenade will have a 98-room hotel, three quick-service...

